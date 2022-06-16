FBI raids building in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - FBI agents were seen Thursday morning, June 16 at the J5 building in downtown Columbus.

The raid began before 9 a.m. Agents were seen bringing boxes out of the building.

The FBI released the following statement.

“We have been engaged in court authorized law enforcement activity. There is no threat to the community. We will be able to give you more information at a later date.”

Other law enforcement agencies assisting the FBI didn't release much information either.

“We are currently engaged in court authorized law enforcement activity with some federal agents, and at this time we can't provide any information about what the ongoing investigation is about," Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said. "We will have further information as soon as we can get it; hopefully, that will be sometime this afternoon [Thursday]."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Note: Sheriff's quote added at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 16.