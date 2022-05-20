Facing the Future - Tupelo HS graduates

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Graduates, we know you're excited about the future.
We also know you're probably a little nervous about what happens next.
Don't worry — that's normal, you'll get through this.
There are many challenges ahead of you, like rising gas and food costs, rising tuition, higher rent and mortgage obligations.
Are you prepared for the next chapter?
WTVA reporter Alexis Jones spoke with graduating seniors at Tupelo High School.
The students traversed through the COVID-19 pandemic, and are walking into the next stage of their lives.
"I’m just excited just to get ready to build a new future, be on my own, be independent," senior Ramyiah Vance said.
She’ll attend Itawamba Community College in the fall.
Vance said she understands there will be challenges, but she is looking forward to building a better life for her family.
"I’m just very excited to become successful,” senior Carson Prince said. “You know, just to help my family out, my friends — all of that.”
Prince plans to attend college.
There are concerns about rising college tuition, but Prince said he is prepared to tackle whatever comes his way.
More than 400 Tupelo High School seniors will graduate on Friday evening. It’s the largest graduating class in northeast Mississippi.