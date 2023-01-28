Expect Increasing Cloud Cover Today Before A Wet Evening & Sunday

Saturday will be dry throughout most of the day with rain arriving later in the evening heading into Sunday. These wet conditions will be prevalent throughout the day on Sunday with many places seeing over an inch of rain.
This morning begins with temperatures in the low 30s, but they will warm up to the upper 50s by this afternoon. Cloud cover will also increase throughout the day, starting off mostly clear and becoming more widespread by this evening ahead of the next rain chances which will arrive overnight.
On Sunday, temperatures will begin in the mid 40s and peak in the mid 50s for our high. Rainfall totals will reach 1 to 2 inches across much of our viewing areas as rain remains widespread throughout the day.
The next workweek will start off dry, but cloudy as Monday begins with temperatures in the mid 40s and warms to the mid 50s. Rain chances will return by Tuesday and stick with us until Friday. Tuesday will also be a bit cooler than this weekend with lows in the upper 30s and highs only reaching into the mid 40s. Wednesday will be very similar with lows starting out in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 40s.