...Winter Storm to impact the Mid-South This Weekend...

A potent upper level low pressure system will move into the
Mid-South this weekend. Rain will begin to mix with snow across
Northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel Saturday afternoon
and will change to all snow by sunset Saturday evening. The
transition from rain to snow will occur across the rest of the
Mid-South from west to east Saturday Night into Sunday as colder
temperatures spread into the region. It is too early to pinpoint
exact amounts and locations of the heaviest snowfall. Snowfall
amounts will be heavily dependent on the exact track of the
system. At this time, it appears the greatest potential for a
moderate to significant snowfall will occur across areas along and
north of Interstate 40. However, all the Mid-South will likely see
winter weather impacts with this system. Travel will become
hazardous Saturday Night into Sunday. Stay tuned to the latest
forecasts.

Entire city of Water Valley lost power early Tuesday morning

Chains on power lines reported in Union County

File image. Credit: Pexels.

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - Water Valley’s electric department lost service due to a transformer malfunction early Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, according to Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.

The entire city lost power.

Open this link to view future updates on Presley's Facebook page.

According to the Yalobusha County Sheriff's Department, emergency shelters are being established for those who need relief from cold temperatures.

All county deputies have been placed on "emergency status" to assist Water Valley with calls for service.

Please call 662-473-2431 to locate a shelter near you.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

