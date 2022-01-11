Entire city of Water Valley lost power early Tuesday morning

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - Water Valley’s electric department lost service due to a transformer malfunction early Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, according to Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.
The entire city lost power.
Open this link to view future updates on Presley's Facebook page.
According to the Yalobusha County Sheriff's Department, emergency shelters are being established for those who need relief from cold temperatures.
All county deputies have been placed on "emergency status" to assist Water Valley with calls for service.
Please call 662-473-2431 to locate a shelter near you.