Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for three kids in Pontotoc County

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three kids in Pontotoc County, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

The alert is for Hazelie Payne, 7; Eden Payne, 1, and Willow Payne, 1, of Belden.

Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25, may be with the children.

They are the children's parents but do not have legal custody of them, Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said.

They may be in middle Tennessee possibly traveling in a 2009 brown Hyundai Sonata with a Mississippi license plate: PNB8484.

Someone last saw the vehicle traveling in the 100 block of Popular Spring Trail Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Service at 662-296-2292.