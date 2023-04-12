 Skip to main content
5.jpg

It's OK to not be OK.

And in this moment, right now, many of us are not OK.

1.jpg

And it's OK for me, for you to say that out loud in front of people because this hurts.

This is the kind of pain that leaves deep-rooted scars.

2.jpg

Our lives have been splintered and shattered by the twists and turns of fate after the eye of these horrendous storms zeroed in on us.

Its power and strength, now testing ours.

But when the piles of bricks weigh just as much as the heart that's breaking inside of your chest, where do you find the strength to carry on?

3.jpg

Strength is many things.

It's the capacity to withstand a great force or pressure.

4.jpg

It's physical, mental, emotional. It can be spiritual.

[Matt Laubhan] “Dear Jesus, please help them.”

8.jpg

It can be as simple as putting one foot in front of the other.

But strength is never singular.

And you are never alone.

Beloved neighbor and friend to all Mr. Rogers famously said, “Look for the helpers because if you look for the helpers, you'll know there's hope.”

10.jpg

And judging by the number of helpers, this is a story of hope.

Communities becoming one, strangers, neighbors, friends — that is real strength.

That is hope like no other.

6.jpg

Small bright spots that burst out of the darkness until things once again seem OK.

11.jpg

Nature may have given us what seems like the worst of times, but remember...

12.jpg

We are not alone.

And we are one.

We are Mississippi strong.

So take a breath.

It's going to be OK.

