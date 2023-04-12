It's OK to not be OK.
And in this moment, right now, many of us are not OK.
And it's OK for me, for you to say that out loud in front of people because this hurts.
This is the kind of pain that leaves deep-rooted scars.
Our lives have been splintered and shattered by the twists and turns of fate after the eye of these horrendous storms zeroed in on us.
Its power and strength, now testing ours.
But when the piles of bricks weigh just as much as the heart that's breaking inside of your chest, where do you find the strength to carry on?
Strength is many things.
It's the capacity to withstand a great force or pressure.
It's physical, mental, emotional. It can be spiritual.
[Matt Laubhan] “Dear Jesus, please help them.”
It can be as simple as putting one foot in front of the other.
But strength is never singular.
And you are never alone.
Beloved neighbor and friend to all Mr. Rogers famously said, “Look for the helpers because if you look for the helpers, you'll know there's hope.”
And judging by the number of helpers, this is a story of hope.
Communities becoming one, strangers, neighbors, friends — that is real strength.
That is hope like no other.
Small bright spots that burst out of the darkness until things once again seem OK.
Nature may have given us what seems like the worst of times, but remember...
We are not alone.
And we are one.
We are Mississippi strong.
So take a breath.
It's going to be OK.