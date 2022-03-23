 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EF-1 tornado damage found in Monroe County

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm damage in Monroe County on March 23, 2022

Storm damage near the Darracott community in Monroe County, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 23, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) - The National Weather Service in Memphis says an EF-1 tornado swept through southern Monroe County in Mississippi on Tuesday.

So far, there are only two reported injuries across the entire state of Mississippi: one in Holmes County and the other in Copiah County.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you