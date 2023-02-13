Dry weather for today but rain chances are on the way

This morning started a bit chilly with morning lows in the mid 30s. Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day and warm temps, into the mid 60s to around 70 this afternoon.
Clouds will move back into the region late on Monday night meaning that Tuesday morning will get off to a mild start with lows only reaching into the mid 40s. While warmth is expected to stick around for most of the work week, dry weather will not. Rain chances move back into the area on late Tuesday. Most of what we have Tuesday will be some scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm.
The next system, and stronger system is expected to move in between Wednesday and Thursday. This system will bring us a chance for severe weather primarily for the early morning hours and into the day on Thursday. Right now all forms of severe weather cannot be ruled out.
Heading into next weekend conditions will be much cooler, with highs on Friday only reaching into the upper 40s. For Saturday morning, lows will be dipping down to the mid 20s. Don't put up your winter coats just yet.