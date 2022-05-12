 Skip to main content
Dry start to the day with showers and thunderstorms for some later

  • Updated
  • 0
A few showers and thunderstorms move in later today
Maxuser

We will see bits and pieces of low pressure move through our area at times over the next few days. This will give us some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mix of things. We will see a few isolated thunderstorms try to get a little on the heavy and hefty side at times.

Our best bet for some showers and thunderstorms will be for this weekend. This will be due to a cold front and some low pressure working its way into our weather forecast area. An isolated heavy and/or hefty thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out of the question.

We will see our temperatures drop off by a few degrees due to the bits and pieces of low pressure, along with the weak cold front. However, we are not expecting a major drop in temperatures for this weekend and early next week. As a matter of fact, we could be even warmer next week across our area.

