Dry for Tuesday before rain/storms return Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
1-17-22 - WX

Matt's 10pm Monday Forecast - 1/17/22

Dry for Tuesday before rain/storm chances return

Slightly warmer and dry for Tuesday before another system brings showers/storms and cooler temperatures by the middle of the week.

Tuesday starts in the upper 20s with high temperatures reaching the middle 50s, pretty close to what we expect for this time of year and are mostly clear skies.

More clouds increase on Wednesday with temperature starting in the low 40s high temperatures reaching the upper 50s and perhaps the low 60s. A Front moving into the area will bring with it rain chances to increase through the day especially by the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. Some of those rain and storm chances could be heavy, with a limited severe weather risk especially to our south.

Thursday starts in the mid to upper 20s with high temperatures only reaching the middle to upper 30s. Showers first part of the day will likely be liquid, but some mix remains a possibility. As dry air moves in, though, that’s when we would see a change over to some kind of wintry precipitation, Which is why we don’t expect a ton at this point here.

Friday starts in the middle to lower 20s with high temperatures reaching the upper 30s under mostly clear skies.

Looking head toward next weekend and beyond, we should be dry for Saturday/Sunday/Monday with temperature starting in the 20s and he’s reaching the lower 40s on Saturday mid 40s by Sunday and low 50s by Monday.

