Dry for the weekend, but the severe weather threat is increasing for next week
Clouds hold temperatures down just a little bit on Saturday, but the weekend is expected to be dry as we change the season in the spring, and look ahead toward a severe weather chance for this coming Tuesday.
A blanket of cloud cover will hold temperatures down for the northern half of the area on Saturday with temperatures struggling to make the 60° point. Wind chills through noon could struggle to feel like the mid40s where it stays cloudy. For locations around the Golden Triangle and south of US 82, high temperatures could make it into the mid-60s. In either case we should stay dry, other than a little bit of drizzle perhaps near the Tennessee State line.
Sunday starts in the upper 30s with high temperatures making it into the low 70s and mostly sunny skies. Spring begins Sunday, and the warm-up continues into Monday. Temperatures Monday start in the low 40s with high temperatures reaching the low 70s.
Forecast once again gets stormy by Tuesday into Wednesday as a system we’ve been tracking since last week continues to look ripe for severe weather. Storms are likely to the west of us early in the day, it could spill into our area, but our primary risk for severe weather likely occurs in the afternoon and evening Tuesday. The potential for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds are solidifying for Tuesday afternoon and evening. At this point, we sit as a level three out of five severe weather risk, and it’s not inconceivable that if everything goes the wrong way, we could be upgraded beyond that by the time the system arrives. In a lot of ways, it looks like our first true severe weather threat of 2022. Tuesday morning temperature should start near the 60° point with high temperatures reaching to near 70 and possibly the mid-70s. I expect it to be a breezy day as well.
Pre-dawn Wednesday, storms will continue and should exit during the morning. Temperatures start Wednesday in the upper 50s and lower 60s reaching the lower 70s.
We should be dry for Thursday and Friday, temperatures for morning lows should be in the mid-40s with high temperatures near the 60° point. It could trend cooler depending on the strength of Tuesday’s storm system and that will become clearer over the weekend.