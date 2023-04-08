Dry Conditions and Some Sunshine for our Easter Sunday

Thankfully, the showers we had in our area most of the day have cleared out, leaving behind cloudy skies as we head into this evening. Cloudy cover will stick around overnight before we see partly cloudy conditions for most of our Easter.
Temperatures as we start off the morning will be in the upper 40s. A cool start to our day for Easter, but we will see a nice increase making for a mild afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s, right around average for this time of year, and we will see an easterly wind around 5 to 10 mph through the day.
Although we will be dry on Easter Sunday, the ground will likely still be soggy from all of the rain we have seen over the past few days. Keep that in mind if you plan on hunting any eggs tomorrow as your shoes may become pretty muddy after running around in the grass.
High pressure builds into the area for the start of next week with mostly sunny skies lasting until our next low pressure system arrives Friday. Temperatures will gradually climb as the week goes on, starting off in the low 70s for Monday but reaching up to 80 by Thursday. That being said, low temperatures will remain in the lower 50s to upper 40s throughout the week so you may have to dress for two seasons, wearing layers in the morning and shedding them for the afternoon.