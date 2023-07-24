Dry conditions and abundant sunshine highlight our Monday

A high pressure system continues to dominate our forecast to start our work week. This system is providing us with dry conditions and abundant sunshine. Temperatures will still be below average, but a bit warmer than yesterday back in the low 90s. There may be a brief, isolated shower, but the majority of us stay dry throughout our Monday.
Today would be a perfect day to make plans outdoors to take advantage of this beautiful weather. If today doesn't work, there'll be a few more chances. Tuesday and Wednesday will see dry air stay with us as that high pressure system lingers in our area. On top of that, there will be no lack of sunshine. The only difference is that temperatures will be a bit warmer in the mid 90s and that mugginess will slowly return.
As our work week reaches its end, we will see the chances for afternoon showers return. While the chances will be there, the showers will be very isolated meaning the majority of us stay dry. Along with rain chances increasing, temperatures increase as well. We will see high temperatures reach into the upper 90s and low temperatures into the mid 70s. We may see a few heat advisories be issued as these temperatures get warmer so make sure to stay hydrated!