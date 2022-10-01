Dry and sunny conditions expected for our weekend

High pressure will continue to be the dominating factor going into our weekend. This means our area will experience some nice cool starts, along with some warm temperatures during the afternoon hours.
For our college football filled Saturday, dry conditions will remain the main story with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to reach a little above average in the low 80's. Going into the evening period, overnight temperatures are expected to be in the low 50's still remaining clear.
These conditions can be expected going into Sunday as well as through our work week. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80's with overnight lows sticking close to the low 50's. Plenty of sunshine can be expected all week as well, so make plans to get outside and enjoy the nice weather.
In contrast, we have seen Ian as the dominant force in areas to the east of our area over the next several days. This system has wreaked havoc in that portion of the world and will continue to do so as we go into our weekend. However, the system is expected to lose a lot of its punch as we head into the upcoming weekend.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link