Dry and sunny back here at home as we still track the impacts of Ian

High pressure has continued to be our dominant force in our area for most of the month of September. We have certainly seen no exception in our weather this week. It has been a dry one and it has been a bit on the unseasonably cool side across our area.
While, it is nice and calm across our area. We are still dealing with some bad things. One of which is the potential for fire because of the dry weather. We are prime to see some grass or forest fires develop in our area due to the nature of the beast, the dry and calm weather. There are the breezy conditions though and this is enhancing our potential for fires in our area. We don't have any Fire Weather Warnings today but still need to hold off on any type of burning.
Our weather will continue in the manner that we have seen over the last several days. Most of our low temperatures as we go into the later week and into this upcoming weekend, will stay in the 40s and 50s. While, most of our high temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s.
We are looking at Ian moving through Florida. Moving right along the east coast through the mid morning and making its way out into the ocean. This system has wreaked havoc in that portion of our world. It will continue to do the same, however not in the same intensity over the next few days as it moves north and eastward. We will not see any effects from Ian in our area, other than maybe some cloud cover as we go into the upcoming weekend.
