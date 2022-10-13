 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dry air moves back into our area for our Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Temperature Outlook
Maxuser

Gabe's Thursday Noon Forecast - 10/13/22

The cold front that brought rainfall to our area during the overnight period has since moved out. Behind the cold front, high pressure moves into our area bringing dry conditions and clear, blue skies through our Thursday. High temperatures will drop into the mid 70s again. Overnight lows will also be affected by the front, dropping into the mid 40s for our Thursday evening still with clear skies.

High pressure remains constant into our Friday and all the way into Saturday. Expect dry air and our weather to remain on the calm side all the way through. Temperatures will steadily increase seeing afternoon highs in the upper 70s for Friday and mid 80s for Saturday.

Another front this weekend will give our area a potential for some more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will once again see most of the activity clear out of our area later on Sunday and into Monday as high pressure once again builds into our area.

Once high pressure re-enters the area, calmer conditions will come with it, along with some of the coolest temperatures of the season so far for both the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight lows.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you