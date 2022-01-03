Doctor responds to shortened CDC isolation recommendations

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A doctor responded to the CDC's recommendation to allow Covid patients to isolate for five days.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Infectious Disease Director with Baptist Memorial Hospital, said he can see why the CDC made the changes. He added that that he also understands why some people have doubts about it.
The CDC's recent guidance to allow people with Covid to quarantine for 5 days and then come out of isolation has gotten mixed responses.
“I think 5 days should be plenty enough," said one Union County man.
“I think they should keep it 14 because its too early for them to get back out," said another resident.
Dr. Threlkeld said it’s important to note that you need to be in a certain condition to isolate for a shorter period of time.
“At the end of that 5 days you need to be without fever and close to asymptomatic," said Threlkeld.
After the 5 day quarantine, if symptoms are gone and you can be out, the CDC says you need to wear a mask for the following 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting other people.
Threlkeld said the decision to shorten Covid quarantine has its pros and cons.
“Most of the transmission of this virus happens in that earlier time frame. But if you talk to the people at the CDC, they’ll tell you that that accounts for 85 or 90 percent of the transission," said Threlkeld. "What about that other 10 or 15 percent? I think that’s where the controversy comes.”
Threlkeld said the CDC's recommendation needs to be a work in progress and added there’s a possibility that it could change as new data comes out.