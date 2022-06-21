DECISION 2022: Alabama voters on Tuesday will settle prirmary runoffs

(WTVA) — One of the most watched races in America will be decided in Tuesday's primary runoffs in Alabama.
Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks square off in the GOP primary runoff with the winner becoming the heavy favorite to replace the retiring Richard Shelby in the United States Senate.
Britt previously worked as Shelby's press secretary and chief of staff before making her first run for public office.
Brooks is a North Alabama congressman who at one point had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump but ended up losing that endorsement to Britt.
Other Republican runoffs include secretary of state, state auditor and two seats on the Public Service Commission. The only GOP runoffs locally are for Pickens County sheriff and two spots on the Marion County Commission.
The lone Democratic runoff is to decide who will be the party's nominee in the November general election against Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
