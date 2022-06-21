 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

DECISION 2022: Alabama voters on Tuesday will settle prirmary runoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama primary
MGN

(WTVA) — One of the most watched races in America will be decided in Tuesday's primary runoffs in Alabama.

Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks square off in the GOP primary runoff with the winner becoming the heavy favorite to replace the retiring Richard Shelby in the United States Senate.

Britt previously worked as Shelby's press secretary and chief of staff before making her first run for public office.

Brooks is a North Alabama congressman who at one point had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump but ended up losing that endorsement to Britt.

Other Republican runoffs include secretary of state, state auditor and two seats on the Public Service Commission. The only GOP runoffs locally are for Pickens County sheriff and two spots on the Marion County Commission.

The lone Democratic runoff is to decide who will be the party's nominee in the November general election against Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Look for results on WTVA 9 News at 10:00, WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News app.

