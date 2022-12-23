 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Dangerously cold weather through the holiday weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Temperatures this afternoon will still be feeling much colder than where we should be for this time of year
Maxuser

December 23, 2022

We currently have some wind chill advisories for our area those expire at 6AM Saturday morning. One of the strongest cold fronts in years worked its way through our area Thursday night. This has given our area some very cold conditions and we will stay unseasonably cold for the next several days. We will see very windy conditions as the rule across our today. 

We will see most of the overnight lows tonight drop off down into the single digits and teens over the next several days. We will see the skies clear out during the wee hours of our Friday and for the weekend. As we go through the rest of the holiday weekend, we will see unseasonably cold conditions as the rule and generally dry conditions. We will see somewhat of a warming trend as we go into early to middle portions of next week. As a matter of fact we could be back to some seasonable temperatures by the middle portion of the work week.

