Dangerously cold weather moves in this evening

Wind chill advisories are in effect for portions of our area as we go into our evening and into our Friday morning. We will see some of the coldest temperatures in several years move into our area during this time period.
We have some Winter weather advisories in effect for portions of our area on our Thursday evening and into our Thursday night. This is basically being mentioned due to a possibility of some very slippery travel on some roadways that will freeze pretty rapidly. Also, there will be some areas that could see a dusting to about a half inch of snowfall. Most of the areas with decent snowfall will be to the north of our area.
We will see some areas get colder than 20 below zero when it comes to the wind chill on our Thursday night and into our Friday morning. We will see strong and gusty winds as the rule during this time period. Some of the wind gusts will be in the excess of 40 mph.
We will see some minor precipitation with the passage of this cold front bringing us all of this cold air. We are not expecting anything major in the ways of precipitation due to the passage of the cold front.
We will see most of the area in the deep freeze all the way into early sections of next week. So please, proceed with caution over the next several days due to this very strong cold air mass in our area.