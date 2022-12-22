Dangerously cold weather moves in this evening

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph. A Wind Chill Advisory may be needed Friday afternoon into
Friday night.

* WHERE...In Arkansas, St. Francis and Lee AR Counties. In
Mississippi, Tunica and Tate Counties.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon
today to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions
are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezes may occur as cold air
quickly builds in over wet ground. This may result in
hazardous travel conditions. Reduced visibilities will also be
possible. Travel is strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph. A Wind Chill Advisory may be needed Friday afternoon into
Friday night.

* WHERE...In Arkansas, St. Francis and Lee AR Counties. In
Mississippi, Tunica and Tate Counties.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon
today to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions
are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezes may occur as cold air
quickly builds in over wet ground. This may result in
hazardous travel conditions. Reduced visibilities will also be
possible. Travel is strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Dangerously cold weather moves in this evening

  • Updated
  • 0

December 22, 2022

Wind chill advisories are in effect for portions of our area as we go into our evening and into our Friday morning. We will see some of the coldest temperatures in several years move into our area during this time period.

We have some Winter weather advisories in effect for portions of our area on our Thursday evening and into our Thursday night. This is basically being mentioned due to a possibility of some very slippery travel on some roadways that will freeze pretty rapidly. Also, there will be some areas that could see a dusting to about a half inch of snowfall. Most of the areas with decent snowfall will be to the north of our area.

We will see some areas get colder than 20 below zero when it comes to the wind chill on our Thursday night and into our Friday morning. We will see strong and gusty winds as the rule during this time period. Some of the wind gusts will be in the excess of 40 mph.

We will see some minor precipitation with the passage of this cold front bringing us all of this cold air. We are not expecting anything major in the ways of precipitation due to the passage of the cold front.

We will see most of the area in the deep freeze all the way into early sections of next week. So please, proceed with caution over the next several days due to this very strong cold air mass in our area.

Recommended for you