...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dangerous heat for Sunday afternoon

Heat Advisories and Warnings
Maxuser

Gabe's Sunday Morning Forecast - 8/13/23

Heat is going to be the story yet again for our Sunday. Temperatures will be starting out in the upper 70s and will rise quickly into the upper 90s by this afternoon. Heat index values ("feels like temperatures") will reach values around 105-115° during the course of the afternoon. This has caused our area to be placed in excessive heat advisories/warnings.

A few areas may see an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon that will provide momentary relief from the heat. Most of us will stay dry, however, throughout the afternoon. Those of us that do see these storms may see them be on the stronger side. A few of which could become severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging gusts of wind, hail, lightning, and heavy rainfall.

We will be starting out our work week with another hot day with temperatures expected to reach into the upper 90s and heat index values up to 115° yet again. We may see a brief isolated shower in the afternoon, but again the majority of us stay dry for Monday.

After Monday passes, we will see a cold front move across the area cooling temperatures off pretty drastically. High temperatures will drop into the mid 80s and low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s. On top of the cool down, rain chances will be little to none. These will be great days to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather.

