Cooler weather for Friday with lots of sunshine

Lots of sunshine for the afternoon! Temperatures cooler into the afternoon and right around average, in the middle 80s. Friday night football weather is also looking nice tonight. Maybe even needing the jacket for by the end of the games.
The start of the weekend will be cool once again, Saturday starting in the low 60s. The afternoon is a bit warmer though in the low 90s. Dry and sunny for Saturday.
We will see a pretty strong cold front move into our area on our Sunday. This will bring into our area some of the coolest high and low temperatures of the season so far. We will also see a slight chance for some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms with this frontal passage. Temperatures into next week will start in the low 60s and 50s and only warm to the low to mid 80s for the afternoons. Most of next week looks dry as well.
