Cooler temperatures with some snowflakes on Friday

Friday will be a cold one with windchill dipping well into the 30s and snowflakes expected to fall in a few spots throughtout the day. No accumulation will be expected because actual temperatures will not to dip below freezing with most of our area reaching highs in the mid 40s on Friday afternoon.
The sky will remain clear for a good chunk of the weekend, and Saturday morning will bring the coldest temperatures for the next seven days with a low dropping into the 20s before warming up into the upper 40s to low 50s in the afternoon. Sunday will be very similar with the next chance for rain arriving on Monday heading into Tuesday. This is not expected to be severe. The next severe weather chance will come later on in the week and is right now expected to hit on Wednesday night heading into Thursday. Confidence on timing will increase as the date gets closer.