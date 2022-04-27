Cool start to the day with sunny skies and warmer afternoon

We have made it to the halfway point of the work week. We started off cold this morning with temperatures in the 40's and upper 30's. You'll want to layer up this morning because we will see a lot of sunshine as temperatures warm for the afternoon into the low to middle 70's.
We will see this nice weather trend in our area all the way through the rest of the work week. Temperatures for Thursday and Friday warm back into the low 80s for the afternoons.
More low pressure down the line, will bring us some more chances for some showers and some thunderstorms as we go into the weekend and into early portions of next week. We will continue to fine tune that weather forecast for the next several days.
