Speech to Text for President Donald Trump Rallies For Hyde-Smith In Push For Run-Off

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

campaigning for the u-s senate seat and republicans called on their big guns for support... president donald trump returns to the magnolia state to help draw voters for candidate cindy hyde smith... wtva rebecca butcher was at today's rally in tupelo.. and joins us livewith his remarks crowds braved the cold temperatures head of president donald trump's visit here at the tupelo regional airport. he took the stage..saying tomorrow's run-off election is going to be all about jobs, judges and borders. very simple what's going on ." hundreds eagerlywaited for president trump as air force one landed on monday... ...as he came to rally up support from the republican base for interim senator cindy hyde-smith. president donald trump, "i'm here to ask the people of mississippi to send cindy hyde-smith o the american senate so we can make it great again, so we can make it great for all americans." a mojor topic for the president...beingborders... trump: "illegal immigration is very unfair to workers including african- american workers. my administration will always protect mississippi workers from unfair and illegal competition." senator cindy hyde smith---....who is still facing fire for her public hanging comments this month---- spoke to crowds on smaller government. cindy hyde-smith (r) "it's about the people of mississippi and what you believe in. lower taxes, less government, less regulations. supporting our veterans, supporting our military." ...alsotelling reasons just why voters should cast her name on the ballot instead of democrat mike espy. hyde-smith: "i think i've given you one good reason that i can ask for your vote tonight, because i've worked very, very hard for you. i have stood up for you and you know that i will continue to stand up for the values of mississippi." the president also invited senator lindsey graham to the stage who urged people in tupelo tomake their vote count. "i want you to show up tuesday we're going to start over in 2019. if you like kavanagh there's more coming." "also at stake in tomorrow's election is your medicare benefits. democrats want to raid medicare to fund socialism...it's clear what's going on." booo's from crowd senator thad cochran and congessman trent kelly made opening remarks here ahead of the president's arrival. ...making a last push for the republican. live in tupelo rb wtva 9 news if you missed any of the president's speech... you