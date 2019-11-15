Clear
BREAKING NEWS Aberdeen man charged with murder in Verona Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

DA: No charges against Alabama officers in fatal shooting

MGN Online

A prosecutor says he won’t pursue charges against police officers who shot and killed a man in Alabama.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 4:57 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A prosecutor says he won’t pursue charges against police officers who shot and killed a man in Alabama.

Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard told a news conference Friday that Madison police were justified in fatally shooting 39-year-old Dana Fletcher last month.

Fletcher’s wife has maintained he wasn’t armed when police confronted him outside a gymnasium where he was inside a van with the woman and their daughter.

But Broussard released a still image taken from police video that shows what appears to be a handgun in Fletcher’s left hand. He says the man repeatedly told police to shoot him before they opened fire.

An attorney for Fletcher’s widow didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Five officers remain on administrative leave over the shooting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Tupelo
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Columbus
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Oxford
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Starkville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 45°
WTVA Radar
WTVA Temperatures
WTVA Severe Weather

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Matt - Still pretty cold for our Saturday morning

Image

Yalobusha County sheriff's candidate examines ballots after narrow defeat

Image

Interview: Pet of the Week - Blue

Image

Interview: Community Thanksgiving service in Shannon

Image

Interview: Anti-bullying video being released on Saturday

Image

Candidate for Yalobusha County sheriff is examining ballots

Image

Joel - Sunny and chilly ahead of another night below freezing

Image

Celebration of Hope: Gregory Thomas' road to recovery

Image

13th annual Taste of Tupelo hosted by CDF

Image

Emergency agencies recognize Columbus' tornado recovery efforts