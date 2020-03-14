Clear

UMMC Grenada, Jackson changing visitation policy

The coronavirus prompted changes to the visitation policy at University of Mississippi Medical Center hospitals in Grenada and Jackson.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 8:38 PM
Posted By: Craig Ford

As of now, adult patients cannot have any visitors at the Grenada hospital except for certain circumstances, such as an end-of-life situation.

As for pediatric patients in Grenada, they can only have two adults visiting — parents, guardians or caregivers.

The same will apply starting at 12 noon Monday at UMMC Jackson, the hospital that accepts some of the trauma cases from our area.

Anyone trying to get into either hospital will be checked for coronavirus symptoms (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath) and asked if he or she has been to a coronavirus outbreak area.

If either applies, that person will not be allowed into the hospital.

Visitation hours for both hospitals have also been changed.

Click here to read the entire revised visitation policy for UMMC Grenada.

Click here to read the entire revised visitation policy for UMMC Jackson.

