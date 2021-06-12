Two dead following hostage situation, apparent murder-suicide in Itawamba County

DORSEY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Law enforcement in Itawamba County said a man shot and killed another man at a home in Dorsey with adults and children inside before shooting and killing himself.

Sheriff Chris Dickinson said one of his deputies showed up at a home around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Dorsey Evergreen Road when the accused killer, Chris Moore of Fulton, came out, pointed a gun at the deputy and went back into the home.

Dickinson said it was prior to that encounter someone dropped Moore off at the home of Gage Ison, and Moore fatally shot Ison. Investigators are looking into why the shooting happened, but they do know the two knew one another.

The sheriff added approximately 8 people -- 3 adults and the rest children -- were inside the home when Moore arrived, which led to a brief hostage situation.

A child ran from the home into the woods and called for help. The sheriff said Moore later stayed in one side of the home while law enforcement helped everyone else escape through a window on the other side of the home.

Dickinson said officers used tear gas to try to get Moore out, but he stayed inside and fatally shot himself.

The state will perform autopsies on the bodies of both men.