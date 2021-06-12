Clear

Two dead following hostage situation, apparent murder-suicide in Itawamba County

Law enforcement in Itawamba County said a man shot and killed another man at a home in Dorsey with adults and children inside before shooting and killing himself.

Posted: Jun 12, 2021 3:57 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2021 5:19 PM
Posted By: Craig Ford

DORSEY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Law enforcement in Itawamba County said a man shot and killed another man at a home in Dorsey with adults and children inside before shooting and killing himself.

Sheriff Chris Dickinson said one of his deputies showed up at a home around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Dorsey Evergreen Road when the accused killer, Chris Moore of Fulton, came out, pointed a gun at the deputy and went back into the home.

Dickinson said it was prior to that encounter someone dropped Moore off at the home of Gage Ison, and Moore fatally shot Ison.  Investigators are looking into why the shooting happened, but they do know the two knew one another.

The sheriff added approximately 8 people -- 3 adults and the rest children -- were inside the home when Moore arrived, which led to a brief hostage situation.

A child ran from the home into the woods and called for help. The sheriff said Moore later stayed in one side of the home while law enforcement helped everyone else escape through a window on the other side of the home.

Dickinson said officers used tear gas to try to get Moore out, but he stayed inside and fatally shot himself.

The state will perform autopsies on the bodies of both men.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Mississippi Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 319115

Reported Deaths: 7353
CountyCasesDeaths
DeSoto22246264
Hinds20612421
Harrison18342316
Rankin13855282
Jackson13666248
Madison10213224
Lee10050176
Jones8452167
Forrest7810153
Lauderdale7253242
Lowndes6488149
Lamar632288
Lafayette6295120
Washington5412136
Bolivar4833133
Panola4659110
Oktibbeha465898
Pearl River4591146
Marshall4571105
Warren4436121
Pontotoc424573
Union415576
Monroe4154135
Neshoba4059179
Lincoln4007111
Hancock385187
Leflore3514125
Tate342386
Sunflower339391
Pike3366110
Alcorn323272
Scott319274
Yazoo313971
Adams304785
Itawamba304777
Copiah299666
Coahoma298283
Simpson297889
Tippah291168
Prentiss283361
Leake271674
Marion271280
Covington266683
Wayne264442
Grenada264087
George251851
Newton248563
Tishomingo230867
Winston229881
Jasper222048
Attala214973
Chickasaw210459
Holmes190374
Clay187454
Stone187233
Tallahatchie179941
Clarke178980
Calhoun173732
Yalobusha167740
Smith164034
Walthall135147
Greene131633
Lawrence131024
Montgomery128643
Noxubee127934
Perry126638
Amite125942
Carroll122330
Webster115032
Tunica107927
Jefferson Davis107633
Claiborne102930
Benton102225
Humphreys97533
Kemper96628
Franklin84923
Quitman81816
Choctaw79018
Wilkinson69332
Jefferson66228
Sharkey50817
Issaquena1696
Unassigned00

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 547323

Reported Deaths: 11266
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson808021563
Mobile41925826
Madison35600522
Tuscaloosa26136458
Shelby25554254
Montgomery25067610
Baldwin21774313
Lee16234175
Calhoun14692325
Morgan14614285
Etowah14132361
Marshall12443230
Houston10748287
Elmore10295212
Limestone10180157
St. Clair10146250
Cullman9921200
Lauderdale9582248
DeKalb8955189
Talladega8441184
Walker7318279
Autauga7215113
Blount6925139
Jackson6900113
Colbert6394139
Coffee5616126
Dale4928114
Russell454441
Chilton4461116
Franklin430683
Covington4263122
Tallapoosa4117154
Escambia400280
Chambers3715123
Dallas3604156
Clarke352861
Marion3231106
Pike313978
Lawrence3121100
Winston283372
Bibb267364
Geneva256981
Marengo250565
Pickens236562
Barbour234559
Hale226578
Butler223371
Fayette217162
Henry193843
Cherokee187245
Randolph186844
Monroe179141
Washington170339
Macon163051
Clay159559
Crenshaw155057
Cleburne152543
Lamar145837
Lowndes141953
Wilcox127030
Bullock124242
Conecuh112930
Coosa111129
Perry108726
Sumter105732
Greene93434
Choctaw61725
Out of AL00
Unassigned00
Tupelo
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Columbus
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 103°
Oxford
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Starkville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 99°
More heat and humidity is in store for Monday with perhaps an isolated shower or storm. But more than likely, most will remain rain-free. Into Tuesday, an approaching cold front will shut off rain chances for a few days and limit the humidity. This should make for a more comfortable type of heat into mid-week.
WTVA Radar
WTVA Temperatures
WTVA Severe Weather

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Noticiero - 14 de junio de 2021

Image

West Point splash pad reopens for the season

Image

Starkville police investigate unrelated shooting, stabbing

Image

Joel's Monday Morning Forecast: Another hot, humid Monday with perhaps an isolated shower

Image

Elvis Presley fans gathered for the annual Elvis Festival

Image

Football camp in Starkville aims to lift community's youth

Image

State of the Region held Thursday in Tupelo

Image

State of the Region held Thursday in Tupelo

Image

Heavy rain caused landslide in Pontotoc forcing road closure

Image

Barge struck Stennis spillway during the night in Columbus