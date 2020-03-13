GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) — The Grenada County Sheriff's Office wants your help to figure out who wounded a soldier at Grenada Lake by firing a stray bullet.
Greg Conley with the sheriff's office said the 20-year-old soldier from Duck Hill was walking on the Lost Bluff Walking Trail around 9 a.m. Tuesday when someone fired the shot.
Doctors are treating the shooting victim at the Med in Memphis.
The victim suffered a collapsed lung after being shot.
Related Content
- Soldier wounded by stray bullet at Grenada Lake
- Stray bullet grazes Baldwyn softball player, police investigate
- 13-year-old killed by stray bullet while playing video game
- UPDATE: Missing boater found in Grenada Lake
- REPORT: Grenada councilman indicted
- Grenada police investigate homicide
- Four Shot In Grenada County
- Grenada police investigate deadly shooting
- Bullet grazes teenager in Eupora
- UPDATE: Two arrested for fatal Grenada shooting
Scroll for more content...