Soldier wounded by stray bullet at Grenada Lake

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 12:28 AM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 12:35 AM
Posted By: Craig Ford

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) — The Grenada County Sheriff's Office wants your help to figure out who wounded a soldier at Grenada Lake by firing a stray bullet.

Greg Conley with the sheriff's office said the 20-year-old soldier from Duck Hill was walking on the Lost Bluff Walking Trail around 9 a.m. Tuesday when someone fired the shot.

Doctors are treating the shooting victim at the Med in Memphis.

The victim suffered a collapsed lung after being shot.

