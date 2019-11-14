Clear

Robert Mathis, Erik Williams selected for Black College Hall

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2020 on Thursday.

Robert Mathis of Alabama A&M, Erik Williams of Central State University and coach Joe Taylor have been selected for induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Quarterback Earl Harvey of North Carolina Central, defensive back James Hunter of Grambling State and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Commissioner Dennis Thomas round out the class.

The induction ceremony will be held Feb. 22 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Mathis set a Division I-AA record with 20 sacks in 2002 before being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2003. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection in the NFL.

Williams was a star offensive lineman on Central State’s NAIA national championship team in 1990 and had a long career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Taylor was among the most successful coaches in MEAC history. He was 232-97-4 at Howard, Virginia Union, Hampton and Florida A&M.

