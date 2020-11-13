MSDH reports 1,305 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported on Friday 1,305 new coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths.

Out of those deaths, one happened in Grenada County. Another happened in Yalobusha County.

The new deaths are based on what was reported to the agency as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

There have been 131,970 total cases of the virus since mid-March, which is when the state reported its first case. There have been 3,519 total deaths.

The state health department estimates there have been 111,430 recoveries.

Open this link to view the cases per county, recoveries and more information.