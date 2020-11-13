Clear

MSDH reports 1,305 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

(MSDH)

Posted: Nov 13, 2020 12:55 PM
Posted By: Craig Ford

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported on Friday 1,305 new coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths.

Out of those deaths, one happened in Grenada County. Another happened in Yalobusha County.

The new deaths are based on what was reported to the agency as of 6 p.m. Thursday. 

There have been 131,970 total cases of the virus since mid-March, which is when the state reported its first case. There have been 3,519 total deaths.

The state health department estimates there have been 111,430 recoveries.

Open this link to view the cases per county, recoveries and more information.

Mississippi Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 131970

Reported Deaths: 3519
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hinds8773184
DeSoto853585
Harrison6279100
Jackson5567103
Rankin464089
Lee423087
Madison420197
Forrest333683
Jones319885
Lauderdale2929141
Washington2843105
Lafayette279045
Lamar254946
Oktibbeha221058
Bolivar220282
Lowndes206662
Neshoba2003111
Panola190443
Leflore187788
Marshall178538
Sunflower176654
Pontotoc175024
Monroe170676
Warren163456
Lincoln156864
Pike148458
Copiah148138
Tate144644
Union142225
Yazoo140436
Scott135529
Coahoma133237
Simpson132352
Itawamba131932
Pearl River129364
Grenada128942
Alcorn126221
Prentiss125023
Leake123643
Adams120947
Holmes118560
George112821
Covington108931
Wayne108922
Tippah107828
Marion102346
Hancock100834
Winston99122
Tishomingo94841
Newton94629
Chickasaw94331
Tallahatchie91227
Attala90927
Clarke83453
Clay79325
Jasper75620
Walthall69227
Calhoun67513
Smith64916
Montgomery63923
Noxubee63417
Yalobusha61924
Carroll61513
Lawrence60814
Stone59814
Perry57824
Tunica56518
Claiborne55716
Greene53419
Jefferson Davis49215
Humphreys49118
Amite44814
Quitman4417
Benton43316
Webster39314
Wilkinson35522
Kemper35415
Jefferson29811
Sharkey29316
Franklin2713
Choctaw2477
Issaquena1084
Unassigned00

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 210637

Reported Deaths: 3213
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson26813454
Mobile18228334
Tuscaloosa11440147
Montgomery11375221
Madison10806117
Shelby863573
Baldwin745484
Lee704365
Calhoun534577
Morgan515741
Etowah508760
Marshall506653
Houston463136
DeKalb405734
St. Clair361354
Elmore354460
Limestone351238
Cullman345430
Walker320396
Lauderdale314049
Talladega304540
Colbert260337
Jackson259523
Blount242934
Autauga238532
Franklin228633
Dale211155
Coffee207412
Chilton204836
Russell20333
Dallas202528
Covington199132
Escambia184731
Tallapoosa154287
Chambers151448
Clarke147218
Pike146114
Marion124333
Marengo111624
Barbour11139
Winston108221
Geneva10658
Butler106241
Pickens104018
Lawrence103735
Bibb96617
Randolph91219
Cherokee87015
Washington85212
Hale84730
Clay82513
Henry7996
Lowndes75329
Monroe71310
Fayette70215
Bullock66919
Crenshaw66530
Cleburne64611
Perry6316
Macon63020
Conecuh62714
Wilcox59712
Lamar5767
Sumter51721
Choctaw40712
Greene36417
Coosa2473
Out of AL00
Unassigned00
