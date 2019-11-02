Houston home damaged in fire

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Fire officials are investigating a fire that damaged a home in Houston.
Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship said the fire happened on East Madison Street around 9 a.m. Saturday.
When firefighters arrived smoke and fire were rising through the roof. Blankenship said the fire spread in the attic from one side of the home to the other.
A passerby saw the fire and called 911. No one was inside the home at the time.
