House in Itawamba County destroyed by overnight fire

DORSEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A home in Itawamba County is destroyed after a second fire in less than 24 hours.

The house is located on Loden Road.

Assistant Fire Chief Verne Caygle of the Dorsey Fire Department said the first fire started at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the kitchen area.

A second fire started at 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

A family of four, comprised of two adults and two children, lived in the home, but they were not inside during the time of the second fire.

Firefighters from Mantachie and Evergreen were also called to assist.