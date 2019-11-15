DORSEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A home in Itawamba County is destroyed after a second fire in less than 24 hours.
The house is located on Loden Road.
Assistant Fire Chief Verne Caygle of the Dorsey Fire Department said the first fire started at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the kitchen area.
A second fire started at 2:30 a.m. on Friday.
A family of four, comprised of two adults and two children, lived in the home, but they were not inside during the time of the second fire.
Firefighters from Mantachie and Evergreen were also called to assist.
Related Content
- House in Itawamba County destroyed by overnight fire
- Church destroyed in overnight fire
- Overnight fire destroys Mantachie home
- Overnight fire destroys Lee County home
- Overnight fire destroys Prentiss County home
- Lowndes County home destroyed in overnight fire
- Itawamba County shed catches fire
- Fire destroys house in Union County
- House destroyed in Attala County fire
- House destroyed in Columbus fire
Scroll for more content...