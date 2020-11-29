Police: At least 11 wounded in mass shooting at Grenada biker club

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Grenada are investigating a mass shooting overnight at a biker club that left at least 11 people wounded.

Chief George Douglas said his officers and Grenada County sheriff's deputies went to the SSMC private biker club on Highway 8 East and found multiple shooting victims after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

They ended up at hospitals in Grenada, Winona, Greenwood and Jackson, but officers are still looking for more people who were wounded.

Doctors already treated and released some of the shooting victims.

Douglas added his officers found firearms and stolen property inside the club.

The chief said police have not arrested anyone yet in connection with the case but are looking for multiple shooters.

Police also are still trying to figure out why the shooting started.