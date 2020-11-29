Clear
WEATHER AUTHORITY : Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police: At least 11 wounded in mass shooting at Grenada biker club

Police in Grenada are investigating a mass shooting overnight at a biker club that left at least 11 people wounded.

Posted: Nov 29, 2020 12:37 PM
Updated: Nov 29, 2020 6:20 PM
Posted By: Tanya Carter and Craig Ford

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Grenada are investigating a mass shooting overnight at a biker club that left at least 11 people wounded.

Chief George Douglas said his officers and Grenada County sheriff's deputies went to the SSMC private biker club on Highway 8 East and found multiple shooting victims after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

They ended up at hospitals in Grenada, Winona, Greenwood and Jackson, but officers are still looking for more people who were wounded.

Doctors already treated and released some of the shooting victims. 

Douglas added his officers found firearms and stolen property inside the club. 

The chief said police have not arrested anyone yet in connection with the case but are looking for multiple shooters.

Police also are still trying to figure out why the shooting started.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Mississippi Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 153270

Reported Deaths: 3807
CountyCasesDeaths
DeSoto10249104
Hinds10095199
Harrison7173111
Jackson6440124
Rankin5705103
Lee517095
Madison4902107
Forrest385986
Jones361788
Lauderdale3567147
Lafayette329752
Washington3197108
Lamar294750
Oktibbeha248462
Bolivar242484
Lowndes240464
Panola224852
Neshoba2225118
Marshall219450
Leflore206891
Pontotoc202429
Monroe201078
Lincoln192865
Sunflower191955
Warren177757
Tate175351
Union169526
Copiah165440
Pike163958
Yazoo157940
Scott156630
Itawamba155635
Pearl River153468
Alcorn152828
Coahoma151043
Simpson150353
Prentiss148431
Adams143151
Grenada141445
Leake138344
Holmes131561
Tippah126730
George126225
Covington124639
Winston123726
Hancock122840
Wayne119023
Marion117346
Attala116134
Tishomingo110042
Chickasaw108332
Newton107529
Tallahatchie97427
Clarke92453
Clay92327
Jasper83522
Stone78515
Calhoun77713
Walthall76929
Montgomery75425
Carroll73815
Lawrence72614
Smith72116
Yalobusha72028
Noxubee71917
Perry67726
Tunica61819
Greene60822
Claiborne58816
Jefferson Davis57817
Amite55214
Humphreys54319
Benton49618
Quitman4947
Webster45014
Kemper44218
Wilkinson40122
Jefferson35711
Franklin3485
Choctaw3457
Sharkey31717
Issaquena1174
Unassigned00

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 247229

Reported Deaths: 3577
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson32718500
Mobile19904362
Madison13425148
Tuscaloosa13167154
Montgomery12380236
Shelby1046577
Baldwin882098
Lee778566
Morgan675150
Calhoun6366121
Etowah635166
Marshall630955
Houston532338
DeKalb489736
Cullman447442
Limestone430245
St. Clair425755
Lauderdale413354
Elmore409464
Walker3689111
Talladega353554
Jackson327123
Colbert314642
Blount294640
Autauga275142
Franklin254233
Coffee246515
Dale234454
Dallas226532
Chilton225038
Russell22313
Covington220334
Escambia198631
Chambers177250
Tallapoosa177091
Pike159214
Clarke158919
Marion141336
Winston134423
Lawrence129636
Pickens124218
Geneva12378
Marengo122524
Bibb118817
Barbour117511
Butler117342
Randolph103821
Cherokee102924
Hale97731
Fayette92216
Clay92024
Washington91619
Henry8676
Lowndes79929
Monroe79011
Cleburne77414
Macon74522
Crenshaw71230
Bullock70019
Perry6896
Conecuh68514
Lamar6838
Wilcox63918
Sumter58422
Greene42718
Choctaw42613
Coosa3464
Out of AL00
Unassigned00
Tupelo
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Columbus
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Oxford
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Starkville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
WTVA Radar
WTVA Temperatures
WTVA Severe Weather

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Starkville host small business Saturday

Image

Grenada Shooting at private club

Image

Chick-Fil-A changed Golden Angel Tree in Tupelo

Image

Okolona School District receiving Chromebooks

Image

Free wifi internet now available in local neighborhood

Image

Tupelo High School is back for in-person classes

Image

Downtown Starkville businesses participate in Small Business Saturday

Image

Skilled to Work: General Atomics hiring in Lee County

Image

Matt's Monday Night Forecast - Just a bit milder on Tuesday

Image

Holiday Warning: Online shoppers face tighter shipping deadlines