EGG BOWL AFTERMATH: Ole Miss defensive coordinator fired

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff has lost his job just one day after the Rebels were throttled by the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl 35-3.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff has lost his job just one day after the Rebels were throttled by the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl 35-3.

Head football coach Matt Luke said the defense needed new leadership even though the unit faced challenges during the season.

McGriff had been defensive coordinator for the past two seasons before being fired. He was also co-defensive coordinator in 2012.

There's no early indication as to who will take over as defensive coordinator.

That new coach will be expected to boost a unit that contributed to a 5-7 season for the Rebels.

