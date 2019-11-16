Clear

Burrow throws 5 TDs, No. 1 LSU beats Ole Miss

Joe Burrow threw for a career-best 489 yards and five touchdowns as No. 1 LSU built a big lead and held off Ole Miss 58-37 on Saturday.

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 11:55 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for a career-best 489 yards and five touchdowns as No. 1 LSU built a big lead and held off Ole Miss 58-37 on Saturday.

Coming off an emotional 46-41 home win at Alabama last week, the Tigers (10-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) scored on four of their first five possessions jump out to a 28-0 lead over the Rebels (4-7, 2-5).

The teams combined for 1,328 yards of total offense, including 714 by the Tigers. Burrow enhanced his Heisman Trophy front-runner status, completing 32 of 42 passes, including touchdown passes of 34, 51 and 61 yards to Ja'Marr Chase (227 yards) and 12 and 7 yards to Justin Jefferson (112 yards).

“It wasn't pretty, but we did it after a big win last week,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “We came in here to win a football game and we won by 21 points. We're 10-0 and I'm very proud of that.”

Burrow completed 17 consecutive passes at one point to set a school record and passed Rohan Davey’s single-season school record for yards passing set in 2001. He threw two interceptions in the second half as Ole Miss climbed closer, but put the game away with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Chase with 5:11 remaining.

Chase tied the school record with his 12th touchdown catch of the season.

“I thought he (Burrow) was on fire, especially in the first half,” Orgeron said. “He made a lot of plays and extended some plays with his feet. He's a great athlete.”

Clyde Edwards-Helaire capped the scoring with a 49-yard touchdown run with 3:08 left and finished with 174 yards rushing on 23 carries.

“We dug ourselves too deep a hole,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. “We had a chance to get it to a one possession game, but we never could get there.”

Ole Miss freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had 212 yards rushing yards, a school record for a quarterbacks, and three touchdowns and was 9 of 16 passing for 123 yards.

“We couldn't stop him but we won the football game,” Orgeron said. “(Burrow) broke a record and so did Ja'Marr. We're going to get better. I have to remind them (team) to enjoy the win.”

Reserve quarterback Matt Corral connected with Elijah Moore on a 55-yard touchdown pass in the final period.

