Bones found in Itawamba County those of teen who disappeared in 2008

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Human remains found by a logging crew in Itawamba County belong to a teenager who disappeared in 2008.

The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the remains are that of Jamie Wright, 18.

Sheriff Chris Dickinson told WTVA that the bones, including a skull, were found on Tuesday, Sept. 7 near State Line Road.

Pieces of clothing and identification have since been found.

The bones were not buried or hidden, but simply lying on the ground, the sheriff said Tuesday.

The remains are being sent to Pearl for official identification.