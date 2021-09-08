Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bones found in Itawamba County those of teen who disappeared in 2008

Jamie Wright, missing since Nov. 30, 2008. Source: missingsippi.org.

The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the remains are that of Jamie Wright, 18.

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 4:23 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: Kelly Bryant, Zac Carlisle

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Human remains found by a logging crew in Itawamba County belong to a teenager who disappeared in 2008.

The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the remains are that of Jamie Wright, 18.

Sheriff Chris Dickinson told WTVA that the bones, including a skull, were found on Tuesday, Sept. 7 near State Line Road.

Read More - Logging crew finds human bones in Itawamba County

Pieces of clothing and identification have since been found.

The bones were not buried or hidden, but simply lying on the ground, the sheriff said Tuesday.

The remains are being sent to Pearl for official identification.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Mississippi Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 455282

Reported Deaths: 8787
CountyCasesDeaths
Harrison30897433
Hinds30002555
DeSoto28557328
Jackson22100316
Rankin20597343
Lee13910208
Madison13665260
Jones12625207
Forrest12623219
Lauderdale10987287
Lowndes9782165
Lamar9750118
Pearl River8323191
Lafayette7770132
Hancock6858102
Oktibbeha6547114
Washington6505146
Neshoba6247196
Warren6184150
Monroe6106155
Panola5857115
Bolivar5820142
Pontotoc575988
Marshall5731115
Union546385
Pike5203126
Lincoln5075124
Alcorn483781
Leflore4305138
George427566
Scott426989
Tippah419478
Itawamba418689
Prentiss414971
Adams4103109
Simpson4103106
Wayne406560
Copiah406480
Yazoo405086
Tate404394
Sunflower3988102
Covington394589
Marion386895
Leake380681
Coahoma375595
Newton348370
Grenada337497
Stone333749
Attala311882
Tishomingo308484
Jasper301659
Winston292589
Clay275367
Chickasaw270362
Clarke263484
Holmes252383
Calhoun248937
Smith233945
Yalobusha210846
Tallahatchie210448
Lawrence196731
Walthall196454
Greene196042
Perry188248
Amite185550
Webster183440
Noxubee168337
Montgomery163849
Jefferson Davis159640
Carroll154735
Tunica143832
Benton133727
Kemper133337
Claiborne122633
Choctaw118824
Humphreys118836
Franklin111727
Quitman99022
Wilkinson96834
Jefferson84732
Sharkey60020
Issaquena1866
Unassigned00

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 732151

Reported Deaths: 12488
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson1053551671
Mobile671561091
Madison45826557
Baldwin34393400
Shelby33642278
Montgomery31461639
Tuscaloosa31446489
Lee20921198
Calhoun18787356
Morgan18327303
Etowah17887398
Marshall16338249
Houston15372324
St. Clair14098263
Elmore13419236
Limestone13259173
Cullman13118223
Lauderdale12406260
Talladega11458194
DeKalb11343214
Walker9596300
Autauga9108119
Blount8998147
Jackson8605130
Coffee8295147
Colbert7984157
Dale7881138
Escambia602296
Covington5972152
Chilton5923123
Tallapoosa5923163
Russell569851
Franklin544391
Chambers4960127
Dallas4458170
Clarke435768
Marion4292111
Pike419185
Geneva393595
Lawrence3902100
Winston380879
Bibb369474
Barbour322565
Marengo309774
Monroe295144
Butler293876
Pickens288463
Hale277581
Henry277048
Randolph270354
Cherokee263949
Fayette258766
Washington235943
Crenshaw219261
Clay208560
Macon203754
Cleburne199146
Lamar177138
Conecuh164436
Lowndes164355
Coosa151431
Wilcox149033
Bullock143042
Perry129830
Sumter120235
Greene116340
Choctaw70625
Out of AL00
Unassigned00
Tupelo
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Columbus
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Oxford
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Starkville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Yet another front providing fall like year is the story for the remainder of the work week, and that means one thing in particular: less humidity. Ultimately, when the humidity is lower, overnight temperatures typically drop more, which means somewhat cool mornings are ahead.
WTVA Radar
WTVA Temperatures
WTVA Severe Weather

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chelsea's Thursday morning forecast: Clear and cool this morning out the door

Image

Matt's 10pm Wednesday Forecast - Cool to start the next few fall-like mornings

Image

Starkville organization helping tenants find homes after eviction

Image

Matt's 6pm Wednesday Forecast - Another fall-like front for the end of the week

Image

Aberdeen School District moving to hybrid learning September 10

Image

Matt's 4pm Thursday Forecast - Mindy forms off of the Florida Coast

Image

Chelsea's Wednesday afternoon forecast: Sunny and hot right now with a cold front later today

Image

Chickasaw County research center seeking volunteers

Image

Chelsea's Wednesday morning forecast: More clear skies with a cool morning for some

Image

John's Late Tuesday Forecast - Lightning and even a meteor flies by . . . . .