Clear

Cat food sold nationwide is recalled over risks to pets and humans

Article Image

A Utah company is recalling two-pound frozen bags of Quest beef cat food sold nationwide over fears it may be contaminated with salmonella."Salmonella...

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 9:26 AM
Posted By: CNN

A Utah company is recalling two-pound frozen bags of Quest beef cat food sold nationwide over fears it may be contaminated with salmonella.

"Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products," the US Food and Drug Administration said this week.

The items affected were distributed nationwide through retail stores and are identified with UPC 6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128. No illnesses have been reported.

A sample collected tested positive for salmonella, prompting the recall.

"The firm was notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture when sample was collected and tested positive for salmonella. The firm did conduct their own test which resulted in a negative result," the federal agency said.

Symptoms of salmonella infections in pets include being lethargic, diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite and abdominal pain. Pets can infect other animals or humans.

The recall is by Go Raw, LLC, of Cottonwood Utah.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Tupelo
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Columbus
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Oxford
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Starkville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
WTVA Radar
WTVA Temperatures
WTVA Severe Weather

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Joel - Partly cloudy and chilly to start out the work week

Image

One dead after falling from cell tower in Oktibbeha County

Image

Itawamba home destroyed in fire

Image

Local churches asking for donations for Operation Christmas Child

Image

Local church group holds special dinner for seniors

Image

Women's empowerment group holds Soup for Seniors

Image

Week 13 high school football scores

Image

Lee County considering moving two voting precincts in District 3

Image

Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting at pastor

Image

Columbus helicopter manufacturer celebrates plant milestones