Title: News/Sports Reporter
Email: sroebuck@wtva.com
Twitter: @SamiWTVA
Sami Roebuck is a Nashville native, who grew up in a small town called Spring Hill, TN.
Throughout her childhood she had a love for sports, which developed a love for sports broadcasting and later a passion for broadcast journalism.
Sami graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Journalism and Electronic Media degree from the University of Tennessee (Go Vols,) including a minor in Advertising and Public Relations.
Before her job search, pending her graduation, she had no idea what Tupelo had to offer. But Sami quickly grew a love for this small town.
When she’s not in the studio or out in the field, Sami loves to visit home, spend time with loved ones, work out and organize.
Sami is proud to call Tupelo, MS her new home. She is excited to bring the best sports and news stories to your home.”