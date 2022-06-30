Title: Weekend Anchor
Email: mmartin@wtva.com
Michelle Martin is a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
She graduated from Mississippi State University in April 2021 with a degree in broadcasting and digital journalism (HAIL STATE).
After graduating, Michelle joined the WTVA team in May 2021 as a morning producer.
From there her career in journalism began. Now she is an anchor, producer, and reporter.
In her free time (which is very little), Michelle enjoys painting, taking naps and exercising!
She’s excited to call northeast Mississippi her home and is looking forward to telling stories with WTVA 9 News!
Have a story idea? Don’t hesitate to send her an email or reach out to her via social media!