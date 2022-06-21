Title: Reporter
Email: jwhite@wtva.com
Jake White was born and raised in Tupelo, Mississippi, where he attended Tupelo High School and graduated in 2019.
He currently attends Mississippi State University and is a senior studying broadcast journalism.
He is a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity on campus and serves as the head of its public relations.
In his spare time, he enjoys spending valuable time with family and friends and also enjoys traveling.
Send him an email if you have a story idea.