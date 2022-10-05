Garner Montgomery

Title: Reporter
Email: gmontgomery@wtva.com
Garner was born in Starkville, Mississippi, and lived there for most of his life before moving to Tupelo to begin his professional career as a reporter for WTVA.
Garner graduated from Mississippi State University in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast & Digital Journalism. He is a lifelong Bulldog fan but he also roots for the Clemson Tigers.
In his spare time, Garner enjoys watching movies and going on weekend road trips. He loves sharing movie recommendations and getting recommendations from others. He is also a music lover whose favorite genres are hip hop and indie alternative.