Ethan Foster

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

