Ethan Foster

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&