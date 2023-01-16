Title: Meteorologist
Email: ascales@wtva.com
Annea Scales is thrilled to join the WTVA weather team as a part-time meteorologist.
She is currently studying geoscience and professional meteorology at Mississippi State University.
Annea is from New Albany and is no stranger to how interesting local weather can get.
Annea knew she wanted to be a meteorologist when a rotating funnel cloud triggered a Tornado Warning for New Albany and barely missed her city.
Annea will earn her bachelor's degree in the spring of 2025. She is also a member of the East Mississippi Chapter of the National Weather Association and American Meteorological Society and the sorority, Sigma Phi Lambda.
When she is not forecasting weather, you can find her attending or volunteering at a local Church, baking desserts of all kinds, or learning to play worship songs on her ukulele.