Tupelo Elvis Fest 2022 kicks off

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Wednesday evening, Elvis fans filled the Tupelo Cotton Mill for the start of Elvis Fest 2022.
More than 300 fans and sponsors were at the Opening Night Showcase Gala.
It was a sold out, ticketed event.
Wednesday evening marked the start of four days full of Elvis Fest activities in downtown Tupelo.
The annual fest brings in thousands of Elvis fans, both nationally and internationally to the All-America city.
" We have all of these people coming here, I think Tupelo presents itself very well. Its going to be a big plus for Tupelo because they are staying in town, visiting hotels, eating at our eateries," said Buddy Palmer, the President of the Tupelo City Council.
The gala featured a dinner, followed by a concert with multiple Elvis Tribute Artists.
Many of the artists are known internationally and have previously won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition in Tupelo.
" It means more in Tupelo, I travel all over the world. I do a lot of festivals, a lot of shows, I hate to say the cliché, it's like coming home. Tupelo is special to Elvis, special to us Elvis guys and the fans," said David Lee, an Elvis Tribute Artist.
Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan also presented a key to the city to the winner of the 2021 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition, Alex Mitchell.
Elvis Fest continues through Sunday.
Open this link for a schedule of events and ticket sales.