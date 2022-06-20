The story behind what is now the Elvis Presley Birthiplace

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Elvis Presley Birthplace is a common spot for fans to visit along with Johnnie's Drive In and Tupelo Hardware.
But what is standing today to welcome Elvis fans from around the world was a much different place many years ago.
For example, the building that houses the museum and gift shop was actually a youth center that bore his name.
Birthplace executive director Roy Turner says the singer asked the city to build it with money made from his 1957 concert in the city.
“This was the poor side of town, the wrong side of the tracks," said Turner. "By the way, I was one of those kids. We had nothing over here.”
The year before, Elvis asked the city to use money from his 1956 concert in Tupelo to buy the birthplace home and some land for a park.
“I think it speaks volumes about Elvis that this was a 21-year-old rock star thinking about the kids back home," said Turner. "And if he hadn’t of been thinking about us then, we wouldn’t have this to celebrate him today.”
Gradually, more things started showing up on the property. The birthplace home officially opened to the public in the early 1970s, the chapel in the late 1970s and the museum in the one-time youth center in the early 1990s.
And much more can be found today in honor of the Tupelo native who changed the world like no other.