St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway underway

Tickets for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are now available.

Participants who reserve a $100 ticket will be eligible to win a new luxurious home and other great prizes.

Only 14,000 tickets will be sold.

All tickets this year can be reserved by calling 1-800-456-8351 or by visiting dreamhome.org.

Participants will also be supporting the promise that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food from St. Jude.

About the Dream Home

  • Location: Dogwood Creek, Saltillo, Mississippi
  • Size: 3,100 square feet
  • Features: Four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a large back porch and an open-concept kitchen and living area.
  • Estimated Value: $500,000
  • Built by Legacy Construction

Other prizes will also be available.

Anyone who reserves a ticket on June 8 will be eligible to win the Tickets on Sale Prize — a platinum 2.5 carat five stone diamond ring, courtesy of Van Atkins Jewelers.

Anyone who reserves a ticket by June 30 will be eligible to win the Early Bird Prize — a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Southern Housing Enterprises, Inc.

Anyone who reserves a ticket by Aug. 4 will eligible to win the Bonus Prize — a backyard package that includes an 8x12 Derksen utility storage building and a $1,500 gift certificate to Keep It Casual, courtesy of Walton’s Greenhouse and Keep It Casual.

The giveaway will be on Sept. 14.

This year’s sponsors include WTVA/WLOV, Legacy Construction, Van Atkins Jewelers, Southern Housing Enterprises Inc., and Room to Room Furniture, as well as national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, Bosch and Kichler.

