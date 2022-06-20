Special visit to Elvis Presley Birthplace prior to "Elvis" filming

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A couple of key people in the making of the movie "Elvis" made their way to the Elvis Presley Birthplace prior to filming.
Director Baz Luhrmann dropped by one day unannounced along with the actor Austin Butler who played Elvis.
"They spent the day around Tupelo shooting some footage, just getting the feel of Tupelo," said Birthplace assistant director Rhonda Lamb. "They came out here. They did the tour. They walked the grounds."
Lamb says the two made their visit in September 2019.
She adds when they left, they were on their way to Australia to film the movie.
However, the motion picture industry came to a halt in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Filming on "Elvis" stopped for about six months after actor Tom Hanks, who played Colonel Tom Parker, came down with the coronavirus.