SOLD OUT - St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway set for Sept. 14

Tickets for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway SOLD OUT on June 27.
The giveaway will be on Sept. 14 on WTVA/WLOV.
About the Dream Home
- Location: Dogwood Creek, Saltillo, Mississippi
- Size: 3,100 square feet
- Features: Four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a large back porch and an open-concept kitchen and living area.
- Estimated Value: $500,000
- Built by Legacy Construction
Other prizes also available:
Anyone who reserved a ticket on June 8 is eligible to win the Tickets on Sale Prize — a platinum 2.5 carat five stone diamond ring, courtesy of Van Atkins Jewelers.
Anyone who reserved a ticket by June 30 is eligible to win the Early Bird Prize — a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Southern Housing Enterprises, Inc.
Anyone who reserved a ticket by Aug. 4 is eligible to win the Bonus Prize — a backyard package that includes an 8x12 Derksen utility storage building and a $1,500 gift certificate to Keep It Casual, courtesy of Walton’s Greenhouse and Keep It Casual.
This year’s sponsors include WTVA/WLOV, Legacy Construction, Van Atkins Jewelers, Southern Housing Enterprises Inc., and Room to Room Furniture, as well as national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, Bosch and Kichler.