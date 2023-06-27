 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to
to 115 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From late Thursday morning through early Thursday
evening. Potential exists for the Excessive Heat Watch to be
extended into Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

SOLD OUT - St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway set for Sept. 14

2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Rendering of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home at 106 Dogwood Creek Lane in Saltillo, MS. 

Tickets for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway SOLD OUT on June 27.

The giveaway will be on Sept. 14 on WTVA/WLOV.

About the Dream Home

  • Location: Dogwood Creek, Saltillo, Mississippi
  • Size: 3,100 square feet
  • Features: Four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a large back porch and an open-concept kitchen and living area.
  • Estimated Value: $500,000
  • Built by Legacy Construction

Other prizes also available:

Anyone who reserved a ticket on June 8 is eligible to win the Tickets on Sale Prize — a platinum 2.5 carat five stone diamond ring, courtesy of Van Atkins Jewelers.

2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway - Tickets on Sale prize

Tickets on Sale Prize — a platinum 2.5 carat five stone diamond ring, courtesy of Van Atkins Jewelers.

Anyone who reserved a ticket by June 30 is eligible to win the Early Bird Prize — a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Southern Housing Enterprises, Inc.

Anyone who reserved a ticket by Aug. 4 is eligible to win the Bonus Prize — a backyard package that includes an 8x12 Derksen utility storage building and a $1,500 gift certificate to Keep It Casual, courtesy of Walton’s Greenhouse and Keep It Casual.

2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Bonus Prize

Bonus Prize — a backyard package that includes an 8x12 Derksen utility storage building and a $1,500 gift certificate to Keep It Casual, courtesy of Walton’s Greenhouse and Keep It Casual.

This year’s sponsors include WTVA/WLOV, Legacy Construction, Van Atkins Jewelers, Southern Housing Enterprises Inc., and Room to Room Furniture, as well as national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, Bosch and Kichler.

