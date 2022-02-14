Skilled to Work: Keytronic in Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - If you don't have a degree, you might think you're limited in the types of work you can do.
You might think you don't have a chance of getting a job at a company that works with things like putting computer chips together or assembling high-tech devices.
Think again.
For this week's Skilled to Work segment, WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff visited Keytronic in Corinth, a company that specializes in building circuit boards, computer components and other types of tech machinery.
Open this link to view more information about jobs at Keytronic.